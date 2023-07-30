Seagate’s ‘one-of-kind’ LED Lightsaber-equipped 7,300MB/s SSD just hit the $135 Amazon low

Not all solid-state drives are made equal, some of them also have an integrated Lightsaber to fight back against the dark side like this conversation-starting collector’s edition 1TB Seagate FireCuda model. Regularly $160, at retailers like Newegg and elsewhere, you can now land one for $134.99 shipped at Amazon. This is the first notable deal we have tracked since it debuted for Star Wars Day earlier this year. Today’s offer is the first notable price drop at Amazon we have tracked and a sweet little upgrade for your battlestation – especially if you have a see-through PC case. It’s not all show either with up to 7,300MB/s speeds, the M.2 form-factor, and PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe architecture. The customizable RGB LED lighting-equipped drive features a “one-of-kind design” that “lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment” as well. More details below.

If you’re not impressed with the Lightsaber design or just don’t have the kind of PC to show it off, one of the particularly notable internal SSD deals we are tracking this weekend below will likely get the job done, and for even less in some cases:

Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda SSD features:

Features three officially licensed and iconic lightsaber designs—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A one-of-kind design lets you swap out which faceplate fits your collection at any moment. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Designed by EKWB, the custom-built heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

