Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock is an essential M1 iMac upgrade now that it’s $98 (Reg. $150)

Satechi makes some of our favorite tailor-made Apple accessories out there, and its recent USB-C Slim Dock delivers the best M1 iMac companion on the market. The aluminum desktop dock is unlike anything else out there, and now it’s a bit more affordable too thanks to an Amazon discount that’s offering the best price of the year. Amazon right now offers its Prime members the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for M1 iMac at $97.99 shipped. Now clocking in as a new all-time low, this is $52 off the usual $150 price tag. It’s $14 under our previous mention and the first time we’ve ever see it drop below $100. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review is the best way to get a feel for what to expect from the premium experience, but we do break down what to expect below the fold.

Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure.

Another essential upgrade to your M1 iMac workstation, Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 is also on sale to start off the week. It’s seeing a rare chance to save alongside the Magic Mouse, but since you already have the one that came with your desktop, we’re going to be focusing on the trackpad. It’s now down to $115 and delivers one of the best macOS peripherals out there at one of the best prices of the year.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

