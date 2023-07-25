Rare discounts land on Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 at $115 and Magic Mouse at $68

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $114.99 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save this year, today’s offer is landing from the usual $129 price tag for the first time since back in March. It’s the second-best offer of 2023, too. The Space Black style is also getting in on the savings at $134.99, down from $149. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is also marking down yet another official accessory. The latest Apple Magic Mouse joins in with a price cut down to $67.99. This is the second-best we’ve seen this year from the usual $79 going rate, and lands at within $4 of the all-time low from back in March. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Today’s discounts both pair perfectly with Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The compact macOS machine doesn’t come with a keyboard or mouse out of the box, and while the discounts above can’t help you with the former, they certainly can help you take advantage of the $100 discounts we’re tracking on the workstation upgrade. The new debut is now trending at $499, which is in fact a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Though if a keyboard is in fact what you seek, Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac should very much fit the bill with a markdown to $75.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

