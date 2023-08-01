Rare deals on Native Union’s 13/16-inch Stow Lite MacBook Sleeves now live at $30 (25% off)

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its 13- and 16-inch Stow Lite MacBook Sleeves, both at $29.99 shipped. These regularly $40 sleeves very rarely go on sale and are now a solid 25% off the going rate. Today’s offers are matching our previous mention from over the holidays last year and are available on the Indigo blue, Sage, and Slate colorways. While they might not be ideal for the 15-inch MacBook Air – the 16-inch model would likely work though and you’ll find our favorite 15-inch sleeves right here – these sleeves are described as a “minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry” for 13- and 16-inch MacBooks. They are made of what the brand describes as a form-fitting coated canvas fabric with genuine leather accents alongside a water-repellent zipper and subtle Native Union branding. More details below. 

If you’re not impressed with the Native Union model above or are just looking for something less expensive, consider these MOSISO variants. Adding an additional exterior pocket to the setup, they also start at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon with a plethora of different colorways to choose from. These models, despite likely not being as high-end, are also quite a popular option among Amazon customers. 

While we are talking MacBook sleeves and the like, be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand new model from elago. Delivering a clean minimalist look with a thick, fashionable elastic closure and vegan suede treatment, you can get a closer look at its $30 price tag and pretty sandy colorway right here. Then swing by our Apple deal hub for the rest of the discounts we are tracking as we carry through another work week. 

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve features:

  • A minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry. Compatible with MacBook Pro 15″ (2016 – 2019), MacBook Pro 16”(2019-2021).
  • Resistant textile exterior and quilted interior offers durable 360-degree protection without compromising slim form.
  • Form-fitting with a sleek, minimalist design to complement your MacBook. Features genuine leather accents for a subtle, premium finish to your everyday carry.
  • Features a water-repellent zipper and coated canvas to give your device even more protection from the elements.

