elago’s clean new vegan suede MacBook sleeve surfaces at $30 in a gorgeous sandy colorway

A new elago MacBook sleeve has now surfaced on its official Amazon storefront. elago is a brand any 9to5Toys reader will be familiar with – they make those awesome Game Boy style AirPods cases, retro Mac-inspired stands, and these magnetic iPad holders we reviewed previously, just to name a few. But today, it is turning its attention to the MacBook space to offer up Apple laptop users (and every other laptop user for that matter) a clean, minimalist new sleeve to house your daily driver. Head below for a closer look.

New elago MacBook sleeve – clean, simple, and affordable

The new elago MacBook sleeve is launching in a sandy, off-white colorway – a perfect match for its new silicon MagSafe wallet by the way – with enough space for all MacBooks and laptops between 14 and 16 inches in size. The almost entirely branding-free sleeve is void of ugly logos and text on the outside with a very sublet touch on the inside. It presents one of the more clean and pleasing looks I have seen in a while (at least in this more budget-friendly, non-leather category).

It is made of animal-friendly 100% vegan PU leather that delivers a soft water-resistant housing for your machine. The minimalist approach features a thicker elastic band closure that brings just the right amount of interest to the design (if you ask me) while the inside surrounds your gear in a soft suede-like material that makes the whole thing look like it should be worth more than the $30 it fetches on Amazon.

The additional pouch on the back for accessories is a nice touch as well:

From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house…An elastic band holds the flap down to enclose your laptop in the sleeve. An additional pouch was added to the back of the sleeve to allow storage of small items such as personal notebooks, mice, pads, and writing instruments.

The whole thing can double as a soft landing pad for your MacBook when working away from home, too:

The new elago MacBook sleeve, will soon land in our roundup of the best sleeves for Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air (which happens to be back at the lowest price we have tracked at the time of writing) and is now available for purchase on Amazon at $29.99 shipped.

More of the latest from elago:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!