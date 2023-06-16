Best 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves: Sumptuous leather, wool, models from $15, and more

Apple’s latest notebook is now out in the wild, so it’s time to take a look at some of the best MacBook Air 15-inch sleeves. While this list will inevitably grow over time, there are already some gorgeous new 15-inch MacBook Air sleeves to protect your new machine in style, or just without spending a fortune. Whether you’re looking for something you can strut into the board room or office with or just something quick to head out to the coffee shop, we have rounded up some notable picks worth taking a look at for ensuring your new MacBook stays in tip top shape this summer and beyond. Head below to browse through the best MacBook Air 15-inch sleeves.

Best MacBook Air 15-inch sleeves

Before we dive into some of our favorites and, frankly the best, new MacBook Air 15-inch sleeve releases that were made specifically for Apple’s latest, it is worth noting some of the more inexpensive and mid-tier options out there. Because of the dimensions of the new Air, you can get away with models that have already been around for other laptops of a similar dimension to some degree.

While I’m the type to invest in something I’m proud to carry around that is designed specifically for the machine I’m wrapping it around, it is entirely understandable if you just don’t really care that much. Some folks just need something quick, cheap, and affordable that will get the job done so they can take their new machine on-the-go without spending all that much, pop it into a backpack without worrying about scratches and scuffs, or really just don’t use a sleeve often enough to spend the cash.

While I tend to prefer a little bit of extra breathing room and not take the chance it won’t fit when it comes to the more affordable options out there, some folks suggest going with a 13+ or 14-inch model due to the actual dimensions of the new MacBook Air 15-inch – just something to keep in mind (get a complete breakdown of the dimensions and what to expect from the new 15-inch right here).

In that case, let’s quickly take a look at some of the mid-tier more affordable options floating around that will get the job done, despite potentially not offering an absolutely perfect fit and bespoke design.

tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve $30

Case Logic Neoprene Sleeve from $19

Lenovo Basic Laptop Sleeve from $14

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve $19.50

Bellroy Laptop Sleeves from $39

Incase MacBook sleeves from $15

Best leather MacBook Air 15-inch sleeves

Harber London makes some gorgeous leather and premium carriers for your precious Apple gear, not the least of which is the Office and City backpacks we were very impressed with after going hands-on. It, too, makes some equally as eye-catching and sumptuous sleeves for all of Apple’s MacBooks, including the new 15-inch MacBook Air. Its sleeves come in a number of different styles – some completely wrapped in leather with soft interior, some with 100% felt wool carrying exterior pockets for additional, some with zippers, and all of them handmade in Spain.

One particular model that catches my eye (although it’s hard to go wrong here if you ask me) is the Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case. Available in four colorways, it features a premium full-grain leather treatment all the way around, looks even more expensive than it is, and cushions your new 15-inch Air with a 100% wool felt lining. The same goes for the Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7, just with an enclosed zipper around the opening.

Harber London gear isn’t cheap for a reason, but you can use code DAD.23 (through this weekend only) to land a rare 15% off everything on the site.

Woolnut 15-inch MacBook Air coverage

Another sumptuous and high-end option worth taking a look at if you plan on stowing your Air in a sleeve it deserves is the latest from Woolnut. Its Leather Sleeve for 15-inch MacBook Air is specifically designed to fit Apple’s latest lightweight notebook “perfectly” and also comes in your choice of leather finishes: Cognac, Black, Green, and a light Gray.

It is made of full-grain leather from Scandinavia with a 100% natural wool felt from Germany on the inside and is designed to keep “the overall bulk to a minimum.” The brand also uses a heavy duty bonded nylon to hold its latest MacBook Air 15-inch sleeve together.

It’s another one that is going to cost you. But for folks looking for that premium leather treatment for less, check out the brand’s Leather Folio for 15-inch MacBook Air at half the price instead.

WaterField’s latest MacBook Air Sleeve

One of the first out of the gate with a new sleeve made specifically for Apple’s latest was WaterField. Any 9to5Toys reader will know we are no stranger of the brand’s waxed canvas, ballistic nylon, and leather treatments as we have been big fans of its accessories and carriers for years.

Its new Folio Laptop Sleeve we featured at launch provides a shock-absorbing neoprene lining and waxed canvas shell to safeguard your new 15-incher MacBook in style. It even features a full-grain leather front pocket as well as a back mesh zippered pocket around back for extra EDC, charging gear, and small essentials. This starts at $89 and gives customers the option for adding on various types of connectors and shoulder straps to transform into a more substantial bag when needed. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect from he WaterField MacBook Air 15-inch sleeve in our launch coverage.

It might be a good idea to refer to our in-depth breakdown of the dimensions and comparison to the 13-inch model to get a better idea of what the 15-inch really means here if you’re unsure. And be sure to check back here for more options as we update this post over the coming days, weeks, and months.

