Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet with keyboard and stylus hits $296

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) for $295.99 shipped with bundled keyboard and stylus. Typically fetching $370, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the second discount since launching earlier in the year. It’s a new all-time low at $42 under the previous offer. Refreshed with Android 12L support out of the box, this kit gives you the full experience by bundling the new tablet with its companion keyboard folio and stylus. As for the actual Lenovo Tab P11, you’re looking at an 11.5-inch device with a 120Hz display that can dish out 400 nits of brightness. The whole package comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chip and supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find quad speakers, dual microphones, a headphone jack, USB-C, a 7,700mAh battery, as well as the bundled accessories we’ll explore below. We also take a closer look over at 9to5Google.

Pairing with the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) itself, you’re also getting a pair of first-party accessories that come headlined by the new 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack. The attachable keyboard pairs with a magnetic back cover that lets you swap between taking notes in class to binging Netflix. It has a fold out kickstand, and runs off of the tablet battery – so you don’t have to worry about refueling another accessory. The bundle also includes the Precision Pen 3 from Lenovo, which steps up to deliver the brand’s latest precision input experience. It offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as a newfound side button, 15-hour battery life, and a sleek design.

Of course, the spotlight this week is still resting on the new debuts from Samsung. And we wouldn’t be 9to5Toys if we didn’t have some enticing offers to share. Just announced in the middle of last week, you can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices. Combining cash discounts on elevated storage capacities with bundled gift cards, these pre-order sales offer a chance to land one of the all-new foldables for less.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen). This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 4GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!