Scoop up the Thermos Steel King Insulated Bottle at the $22 Amazon 2023 low (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle for $22.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $38 directly from Thermos, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. Among the more popular solutions in the product category, it features a robust 18/8 stainless steel build with a vacuum-insulted design that can keep “beverages hot or cold for 24 hours.” The design also includes a built-in serving cup and carry handle with a sweat-proof exterior to keep your hands dry and a 40-ounce capacity. More details below.

If a more sleek and traditional on-the-go steel water bottle will do the trick, this Contigo is a notable option that’s very popular on Amazon. It comes in at $17.50 Prime shipped and delivers an insulated design but with a smaller 24-ounce capacity that may or may not be a better fit for your car cup holder and the like.

Another great way to upgrade your EDC is with a nice sling pack you can hang a water bottle off or not and we have featured a few notable options as of late. First up, I was a big fan of the Aer Day Sling 3 after going hands-on as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series and you’ll also want to scope out Peak Design’s new 100% carbon-neutral tech sling pack as well as Bellroy’s 100% recycled magnetic model.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle features:

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention of hot or cold beverages. Perfect take-along for outdoor adventures, keeping beverages hot or cold for 24 hours. High quality 18/8 stainless steel construction is dependable any time of year for long treks or road trips. Includes a built-in serving cup and carry handle. Exterior stays cool to the touch with hot beverages and sweat-proof with cold. THERMOS brand beverage bottles are dishwasher safe, top rack recommended

