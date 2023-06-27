Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest 100% recycled magnetic Lite Sling Mini bag

A few years ago, it felt like it was just myself, some colleagues, and a few select others that really even knew what Bellroy was. These days, it’s hard for me to bump into an EDC or travel pack-up video anywhere without at least a mention of the brand’s range of accessories. From passport wallets and backpacks to sling bags and just about anything else we all use when traveling or loading up our EDC, Bellroy makes some wonderful options for just about any situation. So let’s take a closer look at its latest, the Lite Sling Mini bag, down below.

Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest Lite Sling Mini bag

Last time around, we featured the brand’s new Lite Sacoche bag – an over-the-shoulder or crossbody that provides what you might call a medium-capacity solution for daily carry. This time around, it is looking to keep your EDC sleek and even more lightweight with its latest Lite Sling Mini bag.

Offering up just enough space for your AirPods case, smartphone, some light charging gear, and other small accessories, the new Bellroy Lite Sling Mini bag is another solid option for folks looking to upgrade their belt bag-style sling when traveling this summer. These types of bags are a must for me when out and about and even more important when abroad.

Not only can the new carrier be folded and/or rolled and packed away into a larger bag when traveling, but it also features a sort of expandable gusset fold that allows it to stay sleek and thin and then unfurl for more space when needed.

Joining the ripstop fabric it is made of, it also features one of the most important features of a sling bag for me; a front pocket that’s easily accessible, with a main larger compartment that also features an interior slip for organization and the like. Now, I would have liked to have seen a third compartment on the back that presses up against my back or chest when wearing it for security, but Bellroy does look to have added enough options for me to overlook that. There’s also some extra padding on the back for comfort here.

The front zip has a nice keychain clip – there’s nothing worse than fumbling your keys when trying to pull your phone out or something – while the strap features a clip and a magnetic connection to make removable a quick and easy task as well.

The bonus bike light loop is a nice touch, much like the water-resistant material it is made of – a fabric sourced from 100% recycled PET plastic bottles.

Bellroy is once again offering up its typical slate of colorways here, including black, a sort of yellowish copper, and a chalk white take, but you’ll also find a grid-like pattern on the Arcade Gray variant. The new bag is now available on its official Amazon storefront at $75 shipped.

