Peak Design’s new 100% carbon-neutral tech sling pack for photographers and your EDC

Today we are taking a look at the new Peak Design tech and camera gear sling pack. Officially known as the FIELD POUCH V2, it is described as the brand’s only “organizer that is truly 2 bags in 1.” Delivering on a typical crossbody and over-shoulder sling pack experience as well as a compressible in-bag organizer, the new sling is designed to carry everything from your typical EDC and travel kit to all of your photography gear. While its lineup of goods features everything from the iPhone cases we reviewed previously to travel bags and its fantastic smartphone car mount, it is a brand that has always been focused on photographers and content creators to some degree. The new Micro Clutch camera hand strap and its popular strap anchors being a good example of that, its new FIELD POUCH V2 also sits in both camps. Head below for a closer look at the new Peak Design tech and camera gear sling pack.

Peak Design’s new tech and camera gear sling pack

As we alluded to above, the new FIELD POUCH V2 is designed to be used as a typical sling pack as well as for professionals looking to neatly store camera accessories on their person. It comes with an ultralight adjustable strap that enables crossbody or shoulder carry but also features integrated belt loops to affix it right on your hip. Straps on the outside will even support the brand’s Capture Clip (sold separately) so you can “keep your camera outside the pouch.”

Now in its 2nd generation, the Field Pouch V2 features tons of usability optimizations like an included strap, improved pocket layout, and dual Capture attachment points. Updated patterning integrates loads of functionality into single, sweeping seam lines for a timeless, minimal look.

The whole thing is made of Bluesign-approved recycled fabrics, including “the soft internal felt liner and the 400D double poly-coated weatherproof nylon canvas shell.”

It features a roll top opening as well as a sort of accordionlike expansion setup that allows it to double in size when you need it to, with quick compression to eliminate bulk when you don’t. On the inside, you’ll find a host of stretch pockets and eight zipper compartments to organize all your “cords, cards, batteries, keys – even small lenses or camera bodies.”

Features at a glance:

1 internal zip pocket and 8 internal stretch pockets of varying sizes

Internal felt liner protects contents from bumps and abrasion

All fabrics recycled and Bluesign approved

Leather touchpoints (Gold rating from LWG) on Midnight and Charcoal pouches, Hypalon touchpoints on Black pouch (vegan)

100% carbon neutral

Weatherproof 400D double poly-coated nylon canvas shell

Included adjustable, removable carry strap

Dual Capture attachment points

Updated patterning integrates features into single, sweeping seam lines for a timeless and minimal look

The new Peak Design tech and camera gear sling pack is available in three colorways (black, charcoal, and midnight blue) at $49.95 shipped.

