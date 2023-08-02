Ninja’s DualBrew fills the carafe and handles cold brew or K-Cups at $120 ($80 off)

Update: Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at $122 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid 47% or $108 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside your typical Keurig-style single-serve brewing, this model leverages BrewID tech that “recognizes your K-Cup pod and customizes the brew settings to make each cup perfectly delicious.”

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $123, today’s deal is $80 off and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $10 below both our previous mention and the price we saw hold strong across the Prime Day festivities this year. Once again we are looking at a particularly versatile brewing setup that can support a 12-cup carafe for the whole family (or all morning) as well the ability to dish up single-serve via traditional K-Cup pods or ground beans. Various cup size selections are at your disposal alongside a keep warm function to keep the carafe at temperature, and three brew styles including Classic, Rich, and an Over Ice option. The removable reservoir for easy refills and a foldable single-serve platform to raise the cup up and prevent annoying splashes are in place as well. Head below for additional details.

This Ninja model eschews the carafe action with single-serve support for both K-Cups and your ground beans of choice at $100 shipped. But that may or may not be worth the $20 in savings depending on what you’re after – some folks just don’t need the carafe, others might want to have it on deck for just $20 more. Or, just forget all of that and go with the beloved and unique AeroPress maker for $40 and call it a day.

Then swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking gear. While we are talking Ninja, its 8-quart family-sized Foodi 14-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker is still $100 off the going rate alongside ongoing price drops on its countertop-ready Double Oven that is currently starting from $250 and with up to $80 in savings over at Amazon. Details on the latter can be found in our previous deal coverage.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System features:

Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup. Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.). Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

