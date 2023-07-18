Ninja’s 12-in-1 cooker puts a pair of air fry ovens on the countertop at $250 ($80 off, matching low)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the first time since dropping this low back in May. This one hit Amazon back in February before we had a chance to go hands-on with a very similar model. It delivers a Flex door setup that essentially creates two separate ovens – “access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook two meals, two ways on the top and bottom.” The 12-in-1 setup accommodates loads of cooking options including everything from baking and basic toasting on the top to full-on air frying and convection modes on the bottom – there’s also a dedicated pizza option. With enough space for up to 6 pounds of wings and a series of included accessories (two sheet pans, a pair of wire racks, air fry basket, and the removable crumb tray) alongside the dual door setup, it is as ideal for quick weeknight meals as it is for more involved feasts on the weekend. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you don’t need the double oven feature or are just looking for something closer to a traditional toaster oven setup, this Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven is a solid option. Now on sale for $150 shipped at Amazon, it delivers on the built-in air frying action alongside toasting, baking, and broiling in a more modest unit and a lower price point.

Elsewhere in the kitchen and cooking deal space, we are also still tracking a $70 price drop on this Ninja SS351 Foodi blender, chopper, and dough mixer combo. Now matching the lowest price we have tracked this year, you can get a complete breakdown of how it can make your baking projects and meal prep a much faster proposition in our previous deal coverage. Then head over to our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen gear, robotic vacuums, and more

Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven.

