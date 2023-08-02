These Philips Hue HomeKit color starter kits are now on sale from $110 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering a notable starter kit for those looking to finally see what all of the fuss for Philips Hue is about. This HomeKit Color Ambiance Starter Kit now sells for $135.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It drops from the usual $160 price tag as one of the first chances to save, delivering $24 in savings along the way. Including a pair of the brand’s signature Color Ambiance bulbs, this kit also features the Hue Bridge alongside a companion dimmer switch. A well-rounded bundle to get started with the Hue ecosystem, the pair of 60W bulbs have some of the best color light reproduction on the market and skip the Wi-Fi pairing you’d typically find for a Zigbee connection right to the hub. That bridge delivers more than just a reliable connection, as you’ll also find HomeKit support to go alongside Alexa and Assistant coverage. Then the dimmer switch offers a wall-mountable way to control the lights without relying on your phone or voice.

A bit more affordable of a package, the Color Ambiance bundle without the dimmer switch is also on sale today. Now dropping down to $110.49, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings to mark the second-best offer we’ve seen. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the price. It delivers the same reliable connection and color assurance as the package above, not to mention the HomeKit support, just without the bundled light switch. So if you’d rather save some cash and just go all-in on the smart tech, this starter kit is worth a look instead.

Our smart home guide this week is packed with some other chances to save this week, especially when it comes to Philips Hue gear. Notable ways to expand either of the starter kits above include Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps with addressable RGB lighting, which now start from $137 to go alongside a new all-time low on the brand’s official smart plug down at a new low of $27. Just whatever you do, make sure to go check out this gorgeous new NASA-engineered geo-sync SKYVIEW lamp. We just took a hands-on look at its sleek and unique design, walking away so impressed even with its steep price tag.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kits on sale:

This Philips Hue White and color ambiance E26 2-pack offers millions of shades of warm-to-cool white and color changing light to transform your home decor and the way you feel. These 60W equivalent smart RGB lights feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room and offer up to 800 lumens of brightness.

