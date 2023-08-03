Amazon’s new smart reusable Rocketbook sale has models down at $9.50 lows (Up to 42% off)

While we are still tracking a 25% off sitewide sale at Rocketbook, Amazon has now launched its own sale featuring the brand’s range of smart reusable notebooks. You won’t find deals on the regularly $55 pro models at Amazon like you will direct right now, nor will you score the 80-pack of FREE cloud cards in orders over $75, but there are some particularly notable offers for less. One standout has the Rocketbook Mini starting from $9.61 in Midnight Blue and black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you will still find the teal colorway for a few cents less, it is far more rare we see the other options down this low. Regularly $13.50 or more as of late at Amazon, both the black and blue models are now at the lowest price of the year and well below the price you’ll find in the ongoing sitewide event. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, Rocketbooks deliver your standard notebook experience with some notable tech to back up the traditional writing and doodling. Not only can you wipe the pages clean and start fresh instead of throwing it out when you fill it up, but you can also beam your notes and drawings to your cloud service or email of choice as well. They also all include a Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the new Amazon Rocketbook sale right here for larger models starting from just under $11 Prime shipped. And remember to scope out the direct sale if you want the pro model or are spending over $75.

If you prefer a traditional old school notebook, there are a pair of Amazon models still marked down starting from just over $4 Prime shipped a pop as well.

Rocketbook Mini features:

No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

