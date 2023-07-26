Rocketbook 25% off sitewide: Rare Pro model deals at $41, FREE cloud cards, more from $9.50

Rocketbook, best known for its smart reusable notebooks you can connect with the cloud to beam notes digitally to your favorite online platform, is now offering 25% off sitewide. On top of that, you’ll score a FREE 80-pack of its reusable Cloud index cards in orders over $75. While we tend to see plenty of deals on the brand’s previous-generation smart notebooks, which are still perfectly capable and intelligent investments considering the inherent longevity of a reusable book like this, the sitewide sale is dishing up some more rare offers on its latest releases alongside the freebie above. Head below or more details.

Rocketbook sitewide sale – rare deals on latest pro model

While models like the Rocketbook Mini, that are great for lists and quick notes, are going for a touch less in select colors on Amazon from $9.50 Prime shipped, that’s not the case for the latest Rocketbook Pro. Featuring one-touch digitizing of your hand written notes and doodles via an embedded NFC chip, it also has a new hardcover design that looks more like a thin tablet case and will likely stay in better shape for years to come. It is also not a model that really ever goes on sale all that often and it now starts from $41.25, down from the usual $55. The price automatically drops in the cart. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now, you’ll need to hit the $50 shipping threshold for free delivery on the Rocketbook site, but it might be worth teaming up with a friend and shoring up your home office/back to school setup with other gear so you can also score the FREE Cloud Cards anyway.

Browse through the rest of the Rocketbook site right here while just about everything will drop 25% at checkout.

Then go check out the details on its “world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes” with smart scanning while you’re at it.

Rocketbook Pro features:

We’re thrilled to introduce you to our next-gen professional notebook: the new Rocketbook Pro. The Rocketbook Pro notebook is an ultramodern, tech-savvy reusable notebook built for the professional who likes to stay organized and on-trend. Its vegan leather hardcover is scratch resistant, stylish, durable, and available in your choice of three elegant colors: coast blue, sage green, and black. An embedded NFC hotspot can be customized with most phone apps. Pro Pages are erasable with a touch of water, and Page Packs can be swapped in and out to make your Pro a notebook, planner, sketchpad, and beyond.

