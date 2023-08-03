Crucial’s new X9/10 Pro portable SSDs with up to 2,100MB/s speeds see launch deals from $80

This week Crucial unveiled its new portable SSDs with the new X9 and X10 Pro models. The latest from Crucial enters the portable storage market with competitive price tags, an option for folks that need some serious speed, and we are already tracking some notable launch deals. Both the X9 Pro and faster X10 Pro variants are now up to 20% off on Amazon with pricing start from $79.99 shipped alongside “plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming console” via the included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter. Head below for a closer look at the deals and details.

Both of the new Crucial models enter with the same system compatibility alongside anodized aluminum builds with a rubberized soft-touch base as well as an activity light in the integrated lanyard hole. That’s on top of IP55 protection against water/dust and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet. Where they vary is in the speeds – the X9 Pro clocks in at the standard 1,050MB/s while the X10 Pro amps it up a significantly with speeds up to 2,100MB/s – and we are now seeing some notable launch price drops:

If you prefer to stick with the tried and true Samsung T7 model, we are still tracking some of the better deals we have ever seen starting from under $49 shipped on Amazon right now. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage and be sure to scope out the price drops we spotted on its PRO Plus microSD cards this morning as well.

Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD features:

Raw performance, real power: With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive.

Broad compatibility: The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices

Dust and splash proof durability: With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

Security that travels with you: Protect sensitive data in the studio, in the field, or while traveling with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!