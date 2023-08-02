Some of the best prices ever land on Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD with deals from under $49

We are now tracking one of the best prices ever on one of the most popular portable SSDs out there. Amazon is offering the 500GB Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive for $48.78 shipped in the Titan Grey colorway. Regularly $70 these days, this is slightly below the previous all-time low and the best we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the Titan Grey model. The 1TB model in blue is also now going for a particularly notable price at $67 shipped while the 2TB variant is holding strong at $119.99 – well below the $160 regular price and coming within a $8 of the all-time low. The Samsung T7 delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and both USB-C and USB-A cables included in the box. It might not be the newer T7 Shield with the rubber wrapping, but it’s also less pricey and delivers very similar specs. Head below for additional details. 

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more popular portable SSD solution from the big storage brands for less than $49 shipped. It comes in at just $9 above the Crucial X6 500GB that delivers 800MB/s, for example. If you’re looking to jump up to the 1TB capacity, this CORSAIR EX100U is a notable option that’s even faster (1,600MB/s) and starts at $60 shipped right now. 

On the more protective side of things, LaCie’s Rugged portable SSD model in the 500GB capacity is still down at the $100 sale price from this past weekend. And PNY’s 1,600MB/s 2TB EliteX-PRO Portable SSD with USB-A/C is still sitting at the $125 Amazon all-time low if you’re looking for more speed and storage space at a notable price. 

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices. Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency.

