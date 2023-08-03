Samsung’s 160MB/s 512GB PRO microSD card lands at new $38 low, or 180MB/s 128GB at $17

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC Memory Card down at $37.99 shipped. While this is the previous-generation model with read/write speeds at 160MB/s and 120MB/s, today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The latest model we just went hands-on with that clocks in at 180MB/s and 130MB/s is currently fetching $50 in the 512GB capacity for comparison. Unless you absolutely must have the fastest model Samsung makes (the PRO Plus lineup is its flagship offering), the previous-generation deals we are tracking today are worth a closer look. Despite the slightly slower speeds, they still deliver a compelling mini storage experience with the same Samsung six-proof protection against the elements, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and X-rays. GoPros, gaming consoles, Android handsets, and other camera setups are all great places to leverage your new microSD card, no matter which model you go with. Get a closer look at how they stack up to the latest model right here and head below for more deals.

If you can make do without the half TB capacity, the faster current-generation 128GB PRO Plus is currently selling for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since release earlier this spring and the best we can find. You are cutting your storage space down significantly, but you’re also scoring a faster 180MB/s solution and saving some cash.

And if you are after some serious speed and capacity at the same time, the Amazon all-time low we spotted on SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme microSDXC yesterday is where it’s at. This one comes in at up to 190MB/s and is now sitting at $44 shipped – that undercuts the slightly slower current-generation 512GB from Samsung mentioned above and delivers one of the more compelling options out there right now. Get a closer look at this deal while it’s still live right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSDXC Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

