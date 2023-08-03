elago’s signature silicone AirPods Pro 2 cases on sale: Ice cream hits $13, cassette tape $14, more

This morning we saw Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 go on sale for the best price ever, and now some companion elago cases are joining in on the action. Right now via the brand’s official Amazon, the elago AirPods Pro 2 Ice Cream Case is now on sale for $13.49 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, like you’ll pay for the other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and a match of the all-time low. This is also one of the first discounts so far, as well. Below the fold we break down some other styles included in the sale, as well as what you can expect from bringing the stylish, yet protective covers to your everyday carry.

If the ice cream stylings aren’t quite what you’re vibing with, elago also has some other styles that add the same protective silicone into your AirPods Pro 2 kit. Detailed below, each of the models drop in price with the on-page coupon. What makes all of the styles AirPods Pro 2 cases in particular is the cut outs for the lanyard loop that the new charging case supports.

Each of elago’s AirPods Pro 2 cases arrive wrapped in a premium silicone design that on top of protecting your earbuds, delivers some fun stylings along the way. All of the expected features like cut outs for charging ports, a speaker hole on the bottom, and support for wireless charging also make the cut to keep these just as functional as they are good looking.

All of today’s discounts complement the AirPods Pro 2 discount we saw today. Delivering another chance to score the best price ever on Apple’s latest true wireless earbuds, the $50 in savings means you can bring home the superior sound quality and active noise cancellation for $199. Plus, there are some newfound features dropping this fall like conversational awareness that toggles the ANC based on if you’re talking to someone or not.

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case features:

Cooling off in the summer is important to protect yourself; protect your charging case in the same way! Made from premium siilicone material, the ice cream case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use – keep your case looking brand new! Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!