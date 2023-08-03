AirPods Pro 2 even better with conversational awareness and discounted $199 price (Save $50)

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 have returned to the all-time low. The newest addition to the AirPods family delivers the lineup’s most compelling features, and now you can score all of those for the best price ever. Courtesy of Amazon, the second-generation pair of Apple AirPods Pro sell for $199 shipped. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and arriving with $50 in savings attached to land at the all-time low for one of the first few times. Today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve covered since back in June, and is $1 under previous mentions. We break down all of the new features that make the whole true wireless earbuds experience even better below the fold, or over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $99 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

