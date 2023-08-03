Hyperkin’s unique “UltraBeam” Projection Charging Joy-Con Handles hit $8.50 low

Amazon is now offering the Hyperkin “UltraBeam” Projecting Charging Handles for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con at $8.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Hyperkin, this started to creep down in price back in April on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and a particularly low price for a brand name third-party charging solution, not to mention being quite a unique one. Not only can you power up four Joy-Con at a time on its “secure interlocking charging rails,” but a bottom-mounted LED setup will also project the Hyperkin logo on the surface it rest on. As you can see in the image above, the whole thing can sort of come apart and double as a Joy-Con grip as well. Ships with a USB-C cable and you’ll find more details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any Joy-Con charger on Amazon for under $8.50 Prime shipped, never mind one from a known gaming accessory brand that also features the LED projection rig. If you’re intersted, dive in soon because it look as though it might sell out or jump back up in price.

If the spider-like charging rails on the Hyperkin model aren’t of interest, one of the more compelling models that has hit the market is the PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch. This one can charge both Joy-Con and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and is currently still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked. Regularly $30, you can score one for $23 Prime shipped with all of the details you need right here.

Hyperkin “UltraBeam” Projecting Charging Handles feature:

Easy-to-insert and secure interlocking charging rails for your Joy-Cons*

Four (4) charging slots for Joy-Cons

Projects the official Hyperkin logo onto the below surface

Included Type-C Cable for power (5V 1A USB power supply required/not included)

Joy-Con controllers not included

