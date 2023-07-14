PowerA’s latest Joy-Con charger also powers your Nintendo Pro Controller at $23 low

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch at $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model launched last summer at $30 and held the full MSRP ever since. It quickly dropped down to $23 for Prime Day and has now returned to mark the lowest price we have tracked. Standing out from many of the Switch controller chargers out there, this officially licensed version can power both your Joy-Con and more traditional wireless gamepads including the official Nintendo Pro Controller. A sleek black design adorned with the Nintendo Switch logo and LED indicators round out the design here. Check out our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

You’ll find plenty of Nintendo Switch controller chargers on Amazon for less than this, like these popular FastSnail models from $16 Prime shipped or so. But finding one from an officially licensed brand that can also power up a Nintendo Pro Controller alongside Joy-Con for less than today’s featured offer isn’t so easy.

Speaking of Joy-Con, we just went hands-on with Nintendo’s new summer-ready pastel models, not to mention getting an early look at the new Pikmin 4 (it’s fantastic) and Everybody 1-2 Switch!. Just be sure to also check out the new interactive Super Mario OREO cookies and a rare chance to score Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. console down at $43.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Controller Charging Base features:

Bold, eye-catching design looks great with any gaming set-up

Charging for Nintendo Switch Controllers

Charges Joy-Con and wireless controllers simultaneously

LED lights indicate when controllers are charged

Fully compatible with Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers

Fully compatible with all PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!