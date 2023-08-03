All-time low takes $150 off Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $949

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now down to the best price yet. Courtesy of both B&H and Best Buy, the newest entry-level portable macOS machine is now down to $949 shipped. Today’s offer takes $150 off while marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. You’d typically pay $1,099 after Apple permanently cut the price from its original $1,199 MSRP to make room for that shiny new 15-inch counterpart. Whether for back to school or just to refresh your workstation, the M2 MacBook Air is as good of a value as it gets with these kinds of savings attached. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each of the builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. The new, larger MacBook is also on sale right now, too. It lands at $65 off on Amazon as a chance to lock-in some savings from $1,234.

If you’d prefer to go with a previous-generation offering of the professional variety, you can currently step up to Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook with some even more enticing savings attached. Normally you’d pay $1,999 for the original M1 Pro machine, but now it’s sitting at an all-time low of $1,549 – at least as far as new condition models are concerned.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

