Save $450 on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook at its best price of the year at $1,549

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom today is offering one of the best prices ever on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Outfitted with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the savings today drop the base configuration down to $1,549 shipped. Typically fetching $1,999, today’s offer is clocking in at $450 off while delivering the best discount of the year on a new condition model. This is $1 under our previous mention from an Amazon markdown. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac before we fully breakdown what to expect from today’s $450 discount below the fold.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

While the value isn’t quite as good, those who do want the latest and greatest from Apple are in luck with a chance to save on its even more recent M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Right now, the 14-inch model rests at $1,799, dropping to the second-best price to date at $200 off.

As far as differences go, Apple’s newer M2 Pro MacBook Pro largely features the same overall design and feature set as its original M1 Pro counterpart. Sure, there’s the marginal performance upgrades from the new generation of Apple silicon, but otherwise you’re looking at the same Liquid Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and overall form-factor. So you’ll have to decide if the extra performance is worth spending an extra $250.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

