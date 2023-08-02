SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme microSDXC clocks in at 190MB/s with a new $44 Amazon low today

After going hands-on with the latest-model 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards from Samsung, Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the slightly faster SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC at $44.04 shipped. This one launched in mid 2022 at $110 before quickly dropping to $80 and starting to see some notable price drops across 2023 (it fetches a regular $55 these days via WD). Today’s deal slightly undercuts our previous mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low in the process. It is also edging out the $50 sale price on B&H right now. Among the fastest models on the market from the big storage brands in the price range, it delivers up to 190MB/s transfer speeds with a 4K and 5K UHD-ready U3 speed class and a V30 video design. You’ll also find the usual A2 app-loading rate for better “in-app performance” we find on most modern microSD cards these days. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind dropping the speeds down, the SanDisk 1TB Ultra offers double the storage for less than double the price of our featured offer right now. But for something more affordable overall, consider the lighter capacity Extreme microSDXC models that deliver similar specs (the smaller models aren’t quite as fast) as the model above with prices starting from $10.02 Prime shipped on the 64GB variant – this is within $0.02 of the Amazon all-time low.

As we mentioned above, we just went hands-on with the popular next-generation PRO Plus Samsung models so you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from those right here. Then check out more of today’s storage deals below:

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC features:

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See HD page on SanDisk site. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices.

