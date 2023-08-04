Chefman’s Indoor Air Fryer Grill undercuts the competition at the $79 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer and Grill at $79 shipped. Originally carrying a $200 list right into mid 2022, this model has since dropped into the $140 range and then closer to $99 this year. With today’s price drop, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Offering up a notable alternative to the more pricey Ninja models out there, it is designed to combine air frying action with an electric grill so you can keep the BBQ going all-year round. This is the 7-quart model with a “heavy-duty aluminum grill plate” that can reach temperatures up to 500-degrees “with one-touch presets for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish.” An included removable meat thermometer joins built-in air frying with enough space for 2 pounds of chicken, wings, salmon fillets, and much more. Head below for more details.

Now among the lowest prices you’ll find for a comparable air fry indoor grill, the Chefman is a solid option from a well-known budget-friendly brand. However, you will find the CRUX Smokeless Indoor Grill and Digital Air Fryer Oven combo selling for $67 shipped on Amazon. Its air fryer basket isn’t quite as large at 5.8 quarts, but this model will deliver similar results otherwise and at a lower price point.

Joining this morning’s $50 price drop on Ninja’s Barista system, the brand’s even more capable Foodi 14-in-1 Air Fry Multi-Cooker is also down at the $250 Amazon 2023 low. While it doesn’t included the indoor grilling action like the models above, it is now $100 off the going rate and worth a closer look if you’re in the market for an all-in-one air fryer multi-cooker like this. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer Grill features:

Virtually smokeless indoor grill features heavy-duty aluminum grill plate for great grill marks. Heats up to 500˚F with one-touch presets for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish and a flip indicator so you can multitask while your food cooks. No need to cut into foods to check for doneness! The internal temperature of your food displays on the unit so you can cook the rest of dinner while the main course cooks up just the way you like. The integrated probe works with all five cooking functions. Comes with large, nonstick air-fry basket that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Gives French fries, onions rings, chicken nuggets and wings deep-fried flavor and makes Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes amazingly delicious. A removable mesh splatter shield keeps things tidy, too!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!