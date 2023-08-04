Refresh your electric kettle with popular models now starting from $15 (Up to 50% off)

We have spotted a few notable price drops on electric kettles for folks that might need to refresh their water boiler. Whether it’s for tea, pour-over coffee, or a plethora of other cooking jobs, everyone needs a good electric kettle if you ask me and this popular COSORI model is a good place to start. Now down at $23.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, this is regularly $28 model that sometimes fetches much more than that and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year. Alongside the 1.7-liter capacity, this one features a satisfying blue LED glow when it’s heating up with automatic shut-off for boil-dry protection. Head below for more details and an even more affordable options.

More electric kettle deals:

Our home goods hub is the place to be for discounted cooking and kitchen gear. And if you’re in the market for a new coffee maker instead of a kettle we have a pair of notable price drops to scope out including Ninja’s Barista system that can handle cold brew, espresso, and single-serve at $50 off as well as the brand’s DualBrew machine at $80 off the going rate. Everything else is waiting right here.

COSORI Electric Tea Kettle features:

Your kettle is made with superior-quality 304 stainless steel and borosilicate glass to keep your water safe and tasting pure for years to come. No need to watch your kettle while it’s boiling. It automatically shuts off 30 seconds after it finishes boiling, and boil-dry protection prevents the kettle from turning on when there is no water. Specifications: The kettle features a rated power of 1500W and is made for use only in the US and Canada. Your electric kettle is designed with a wide-open mouth for quick cleanup of any residue or limescale using lemon juice or baking soda.

