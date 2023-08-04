Kensington’s USB-C and HDMI hub with Qi charger now $116.50 (Reg. $140, All-time low)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Kensington SD1700P USB-C and HDMI Hub with Qi charging at $116.52 shipped. Regularly $140, this model launched back in December and has only seen a couple decent price drops since. Today’s offer comes in at nearly 20% off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This unique hub solution not only expands your I/O potential both at home and on the go, but also includes a fabric landing pad with a built-in wireless Qi charger up top. Alongside 100W power passthrough, it also features two HDMI ports (up to 4K at 60Hz, or a single 4K at 60Hz monitor for “USB-C enabled iPads and Samsung DeX devices”), one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (5V/0.9A) port, a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (5V/0.9A) jacks, and a 1Gb/s Ethernet input. Head below for more details. 

If the built-in Qi charging isn’t of interest and you don’t mind going with a less premium solution, the ongoing price drop we were tracking on the latest UGREEN model has now dipped even lower. The regularly $70 solution with its own pair of HDMI ports is now selling for $33 shipped on Amazon, the lowest we have ever tracked. 

If you’re interested in a more fully-featured Thunderbolt docking solution, our hands-on reviews of Plugable’s new USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock and OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock are worth a look. Then check out the price drop we are tracking on Satechi’s all-new 16-in-1 variant – it just landed last month and is seeing the second price drop with $56 in savings attached. 

Kensington SD1700P USB-C and HDMI Hub features:

  • An ideal plug and play solution for USB-C based Ipads and Mac and Windows laptops, as well as Samsung DeX enabled devices. Host USB-C port must support 5V/3A of power
  • Supports up to 10W phone charging in power pass-through and bus-powered mode. When in bus-powered mode, simply toggle the switch to choose between Qi charging and docking functionality
  • Plug your laptop’s USB-C power adapter (85W or greater) into the dock for pass-through power to the laptop (USB-C device must support Power Delivery), or power the dock and connected devices using the laptop’s battery when traveling. Optional 100W Power Adapter sold separately
  • Supports up to Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports, making it an ideal solution for either a full desktop setup, or for use when one the go, in conference rooms, or other collaboration spaces. USB-C devices must support DisplayPort Alt Mode. Supports a Single 4K @ 60Hz monitor for USB-C enabled iPads and Samsung DeX enabled devices (resolution may vary based on device)

