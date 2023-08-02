Satechi’s all-new 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock hits $294 (Reg. $350), slim model at $160

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront today is discounting a pair of Thunderbolt 4 docks, both of which are headlined by its all-new 16-in-1 Multiport Dock at $293.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, this new debut just hit the scene last month and is now on sale for only the second time. It’s $56 off that usual MSRP in order to land within $14 of the all-time low set during a limited-time launch promotion. This is also the second-best price to date.

Perfect for turning that new 15-inch MacBook Air or new M2 Pro MacBook Pro into a more desktop-worthy machine, the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is up to the task with 16 ports at your disposal. It connects to your machine with a single TB4 cable, which on top of handling 40Gb/s of bandwidth, can also send 96W of power to your host device. As far as ports go, you’ll find a pair of both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 slots, which can be used interchangeably to drive a pair of 4K60 displays. Gigabit Ethernet is right off to the side, which is joined by a USB 3.2 10Gb/s port and four USB 3.2 slots (of both the 10Gb/s and 5Gb/s variety). There’s some extra front-facing I/O for less permanent fixtures in your workstation, too.

The savings today also carry over to the recently-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub, which is now also on sale courtesy of Satechi’s official Amazon storefront. This more compact model drops down to $159.99 from the usual $200 going rate in order to match our previous mention at 20% off. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme.

The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

Moving on from the Thunderbolt 4 tech, Satechi also has another one of its recent releases on sale, with Amazon marking down its new Triple 4K USB-C Docking Station. This model isn’t going to deliver the same bandwidth as the two offerings above, but still upgrades your workstation with a 13-in-1 design that lets you drive three displays at once.

Now selling for $254.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, today’s offer arrives as only the second offer and the second-best discount, too. It packs a 100W USB-C PD connection to your host machine, with three HDMI ports, dual DisplayPort outputs, USB-C, USB-A, and Gigabit Etherner also onboard.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock features:

Power up with the new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock by Satechi. Meticulously crafted with creative professionals and content creators in mind, this 16-in-1 powerhouse has everything you need to spark innovation and power up productivity. Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock will transform your workspace and completely change the way you work.

