SK Hynix’s brand new golden Beetle portable SSDs hit best prices yet from $60.50 (Reg. $93+)

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the brand new SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable Solid-State Drive. Delivering a unique golden form-factor, you can now land the 512GB Beetle at $60.40 or the 1TB model at $78.78 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. The new drive was officially unveiled back in late June at $71 and just under $93. While we did see some slight 10% price drops on both variants previously, today’s deals deliver new all-time lows and mark the first substantial drops we have tracked yet. The SK Hynix Beetle X31 clocks in at up to 1,050MB/, leaving it on par with most of the big storage brands in its price range, alongside a lightweight (53 grams) and compact rounded form-factor (less than 3 inches long). The vibrant golden metal enclosure also comes along with USB-A and USB-C connection cables as well as a clear case for extra protection. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

SK Hynix is entering a competitive space with a 1,050MB/s portable SSD, despite the all-time low pricing and particularly unique form-factor here. All things considered, you can score a far more popular Samsung T7 portable model with a 1TB capacity for even less at times (although the price has jumped back up to $70 now). And while it is currently among the lower-priced options out there, you can score this 500GB PNY EliteX-PRO at under $47 shipped on Amazon with speeds up to 1,500MB/s.

As for the latest releases in the portable storage space, Crucial’s new X9 and X10 Pro models debuted on Amazon with prices starting from $80 shipped and impressive speeds up to 2,100MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from these in our coverage and be sure to swing by the rest of storage deals right here.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD features:

Unmatched reliability: Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability

Outstanding performance: Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management

Stylish and ergonomic design: Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold

Versatility: Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals

Accessories: Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

