SK hynix unleashes new golden Beetle X31 mini portable SSDs starting from $71

SK hynix is ready to unleash its new mini portable SSD to the US market. SK is a storage brand we have featured around here a number of times including the launch of its latest internal Platinum SSDs before going hands-on with the lineup late last year. The brand has, thus far, been responsible for delivering highly-rated and relatively affordable internal solutions but is now stepping into the portable space with the new SK hynix Beetle X31. The miniature, golden portable SSD solution enters with a unique form-factor, specs that sit alongside the biggest names in the space, and what the brand refers to as “exceptional heat management capabilities.” Head below for a closer look at the new SK hynix Beetle X31 mini portable SSD.

New SK hynix Beetle X31 mini portable SSD

The portable SSD space is a competitive one with the likes of Western Digital, SanDisk, and Samsung, not to mention a slew of smaller tech brands, dominating market share. SK has found a way to carve out some space on the internal side of things here in the US and is now looking to take a piece of the external pie with the new Beetle X31.

As the company’s first portable SSD, the X31 has been praised for its superior performance, convenient portability, and stylish design following its launch in South Korea in May 2023. As a product that combines high-performance, reliability, and a sleek design, the X31 has proved to be exceptionally popular as its first batch of stocks were sold out within a day of its release on online retail sites in South Korea.

SK hynix says the new mini portable SSD leverages tech from its P41 Platinum internal drives with DRAM buffers to “maximize the performance” alongside a small rounded aluminum case – this is where it derives its Beetle namesake – that “enables effective heat dissipation.” It weighs just 53 grams and measures out at less than three inches long.

On the specification side of things, the Beetle X31 clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s, which is on par with some of the most popular options we feature around here including both the Samsung T7 models and the SanDisk Extreme lineup. SK says that means you can transfer “1GB file in just one second” while its heat dissipating-features allow for he transfer of “500GB of data while maintaining an optimal speed of over 900 MB/s.”

The SK hynix Beetle X31 mini portable SSD is now available for purchase in the US with both 512GB and 1TB capacities. Over on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the half TB model is selling for just over $71 and the 1TB option goes for $92.69 shipped. They both ship with a clear silicone case and a pair of USB connection cables (USB-C and USB-C to USB-A).

