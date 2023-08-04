Massive price drop hits Sony’s WH-XB9 noise cancelling headphones at $105 (Reg. $248)

Update: Some folks aren’t seeing the “Sold and Shipped by Amazon option” at $105.01 and some are. But even at the $148 sale price others have reported seeing, it is still a solid offer. Good luck!

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $105.01 shipped. Regularly $248, this is a massive 58% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal delivers the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a wonderful opportunity to score a major deal on Sony’s noise cancelling over-ears. This offer also comes in at $13 under the Prime Day price from last month as well. While they might not be the $398 flagship WH-1000XM5 set, or the amazing new earbuds we reviewed for that matter, they do bring that quality Sony seal of approval and ANC at a much lower price. Dual noise cancelling technology joins the brand’s EXTRA BASS setup for “impressively deep, punchy sound” alongside multi-device pairing and hands-free calling action. All of which joins up to 30 hours of wireless listening time with a 10-minute quick charge offing an additional 4.5 hours of audio on-the-go. Head below for more details.

Anker has long since offered some of the better and lower-priced alternative options in both the over-ear and in-ear headphone space. If you’re not interested in the Sony model above, despite the giant price drop, the Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are a notable option you can score at $68 shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon, down from the regular $80.

But if i;’s the earbuds you’re after, we highly recommend you check out Sony’s latest. We absolutely loved our hands-on time with them, noting the drastically improved ANC, 360-degree audio, and overall more compact design, and you can an in-depth look at what to expect in our feature review right here.

Just remember, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are now back down at $199 shipped with $50 in savings attached.

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones feature:

With feedforward and feedback mics on each side, WH-XB910N takes digital noise cancelling to the next level. Now you can truly shut out the world around you and enjoy your own party for one with just your music for company. The WH-XB910N noise cancelling headphones enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. A dedicated bass duct on the headphone housing and increased air-tightness between the driver units and eardrums help to create precise, punchy rhythms that lift every track. Yet these wireless headphones also maintain vocal clarity for a wonderfully rich, well-rounded listening experience.

