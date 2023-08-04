This Withings Body Cardio smart scale works with Apple Health at $144 (Reg. $180)

Clocking in at the second-best price of the year, Amazon is now offering the Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale for $143.96 shipped. Today’s offer lands with 20% in savings from the usual $180 price tag. This is within $14 of the all-time low from April, and the lowest since. As one of its latest releases for rounding out your fitness tracking setup, the Body Cardio scale from Withings lives up to its name with integrated cardiovascular health tracking features that can help monitor the health of your heart through vascular age and heart rate. There’s also a robust roster of other health stats that can be recorded, with weight being joined by other full body composition attributes of body fat, water percentage, and bone and muscle mass. All synced over Wi-Fi to your Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit setups, there’s support for eight different users to round out the package alongside rechargeable 1-year battery life. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the added measurements and really just want to keep tabs on weight, Amazon is also discounting the Withings Body to $60. This more standard version of Withings tracker is a notable alternative that not only saves you some more cash, but also arrives with the same Apple Health integration. It does have to make some trade-offs, and to that end, you’ll be ditching the stats like muscle mass and some of the other in-depth measurements you’ll find above.

Either of the scales above are perfect options to pair with your existing fitness trackers for getting even more out of your workouts. If you’re in the market for a new wearable, these Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic pre-orders are delivering some added savings into the mix for those who lock-in the brand’s latest wearable ahead of shipping next week. Bundled with extra bands and a $50 gift card, the starting $300 price tags are a bit more enticing.

Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale features:

Body Cardio is the first smart scale to provide a cardiovascular check-up in less than 30 seconds from the comfort of your home. The scale delivers ultra-precise weight and composition measurements including body fat, water %, and muscle and bone mass, plus it syncs with the free Health Mate app to display your trends and help you reach your health goals. Unlike many smart scales, you don’t have to have your phone with you during weigh-in to synchronize your data over Wi-Fi.

