Amazon clears out Anker’s GanPrime USB-C charger lineup starting at $45 (Reg. $60+)

Anker just launched its new collection of Prime chargers last week, and now the company is back to clear out inventory on last year’s GanPrime collection. Amongst a series of power banks and wall chargers, one of the form-factors that wasn’t refreshed with the new batch of accessories combines the two form-factors into a single everyday carry upgrade. The Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W now sells for $69.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped and takes $30 off the usual $100 price tag. This is matching the best price of the year, as well. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, but we also take a closer look below the fold.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

Alongside our favorite entry in the GanPrime series, we’re also tracking markdowns on just about everything else in the collection. Down to some of the best prices ever, you’ll need to make sure you’re clipping the on-page coupons in order to cash in on the prices noted below.

The company also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.

