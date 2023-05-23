Amazon’s Fire Max 11 debuts with companion keyboard case, stylus, and $230 price tag

After seeing Amazon roll out a few updates across the rest of its hardware lineup last week, today the company is back to launch its most capable tablet yet. The new Fire Max 11 lives up to its name as the largest form-factor yet from Amazon, debuting with some productivity-focused accessories and a $230 price tag.

Meet Amazon’s new Fire Max 11

Taking a more premium route with Amazon’s tablet lineup, the new Fire Max 11 is turning the experience up to 11. There’s far more that’s new to the experience than just a larger screen, with one of the most glaring being that the company is adapting an aluminum body to replace the plastic that has long been a stable in the Fire tablet lineup.

With that more premium feeling build also comes a renewed interest in helping you get work done. Amazon previously put productivity in its sights back with the launch of the Fire HD 10, with today’s launch following up as the next step. There’s notably a new keyboard accessory that pairs with the tablet, delivering a physical typing experience on top of a built-in trackpad.

But back to the actual tablet, Amazon is powering the new Fire Max 11 with a MediaTek SoC that is backed by 4GB of RAM. The base configuration arrives with 64GB of onboard storage, with a 128GB version also being available for those who need additional storage, though there is support for up to 1TB of microSD card storage, as well.

As far as the largest display from Amazon goes, the Fire Max 11 packs an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. There’s 410 bits of brightness, with a fairly standard finish that leaves the glass a with a bit of a glare in bright environments.

It’ll run Fire OS as you’d expect, and Amazon is going out of its way to note that the software will receive at least four years of security updates.

Rounding out the tablet, Amazon is taking some pages out of Apple’s playbook. There’s a new fingerprint reader built into the power button, as well as support for a companion stylus – both trademarks of Apple’s lower-end iPadOS devices. Then you’ll also find some improved cameras, with an 8 MP sensor in the selfie camera being paired with a autofocus-equipped 8 MP lens on the back.

Speaking of that stylus, Amazon also has a new accessory out to go alongside its Fire Max 11. The pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and lasts six months on a single AAAA battery. While it does magnetically snap to the side of your tablet for storage, there’s no passthrough charging.

Set to launch on June 14, the new Amazon Fire Max 11 will be hitting the scene next month and is now available for pre-order. The base 64GB tablet itself sells for $229.99 with lock screen ads, and is hitting store shelves alongside the companion Amazon Stylus Pen at $34.99. A bundle with the new Keyboard Folio case and the stylus gives you the entire Fire Max 11 experience for $329.99, adding in some extra savings for scoring all of the gear at once.

