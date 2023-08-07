Level’s invisible HomeKit smart locks now start from $146 at Amazon (Reg. $199+)

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $146.33 shipped. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer lands as one of the best discounts of the year. It specifically undercuts Prime Day, with the $53 in savings today beating our previous mention by an extra $11. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housings that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Stepping up the feature set of Level Bolt, the brand also makes an even more capable solution to give your front door some added protection. With all of the same Siri support in tow, the Level Lock sells for $199 on sale right now thanks to Amazon and is dropping in price from its usual $249 going rate. This $50 discount is the best we’ve seen in a couple of months and within $10 of the 2023 low. Including everything you’ll find above, the Level Lock also packs NFC-based keycard support so you can tap to unlock in yet another way that doesn’t involve getting your keys involved. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too, which includes the same housing.

The savings today in our smart home guide kick off today with an all-new release that’s also going on sale for the first time. Just hitting store shelves late last week, the new meross HomeKit door and window sensors start from $14 with 30% in savings attached. But we’re also seeing plenty of price cuts on more fun upgrades to your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups thanks to ambient lighting kit markdowns and more.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

