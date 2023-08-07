Satechi’s original USB-C Stand and Hub brings front-facing I/O to your Mac mini at $64

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Stand and Hub USB-C Stand for Mac mini at $63.99 shipped. Down from the usual $80 going rate, today’s 20% discount is marking a rare chance to save and the best price of the year. While this model was released to go with the older Intel Mac mini – as you can see from the Space Gray finish – the accessory works just fine with newer M1 and M2 Mac minis. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand and Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, like SD card readers, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports. Head below for more.

Today’s discount is an even better value when compared with the newer version. Sure, it has a silver finish that will match with Apple’s newer Mac mini iterations, as well as an internal SSD slot for adding some extra M.2 SATA storage. But other than that, you’re largely looking at the same package for far less than the newer model’s $100 price tag. Those two adjustments may make stepping up to the Apple Silicon companion a bit more compelling for some, but budget-friendly shoppers will be able to take full advantage of the front-facing I/O and other perks for $36 less.

If your workstation could use a little extra power behind some expanded I/O, Satechi’s all-new 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is worth a closer look now that it’s on sale for one of the first times ever. Just releasing earlier this summer, the savings now arrive at $294 following a price cut down from the usual $350 going rate. There are also some other Thunderbolt 4 offerings from the brand on sale, now starting at $160.

Satechi Mac mini Stand and Hub features:

Features an USB-C data port (up to 5 Gbps), three USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gbps), micro/SD card readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port for convenient access to your essential peripherals. Equipped with built-in air vents to help regulate temperature and encourage air flow when connecting multiple devices to your Mac Mini 2018 & later

