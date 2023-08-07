Status’ new Between 3ANC earbuds deliver crisp sound quality at $200 low (Save $49)

At the $200 price point, there is more competition than ever in the ANC earbuds space. Every option from Apple, Samsung, and Google regularly sell for under that going rate, which makes the $199.99 shipped discounted price of the new Status Between 3ANC Earbuds a harder sell. At least on the surface. I have been listening to these earbuds for the past few weeks and can easily write home about the sound quality. That makes these platform-agnostic offerings an even better value at $49 off the usual $249 going rate. Especially now that today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low as one of the very first discounts to date.

The best thing I can say about the Status Between 3ANC are that they are some of the better sounding models on the market. So much so, that I would even go as far to say that these earbuds are more budget-conscious pick compared to the new Sony XM5s. Alongside just sounding great – with a very balanced mix of clear high notes and emphasized bass – these earbuds arrive with multiple active noise cancellation modes to go alongside its 20 hours of combined playback between the buds and charging case. Throw in multipoint Bluetooth and slick design with some polished metal stems, and you’re looking at a very solid contender for my favorite pair of earbuds this year – not to spoil my big roundup to close out 2023.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last week on Monday and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Oh but Rikka, I want some headphones with a lot bass you say? We have you covered. Earlier in the week, I took a hands-on look at the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones after spending over a month rocking out to the actually absurd bass. Alongside just talking about how that low-end emphasis actually performs, I explore just how these stack up to some of the other premium over-ears out there.

More on the Status Between 3ANC earbuds:

The Status Audio Between 3ANC earbuds are equipped with a sophisticated triple driver system, featuring one dynamic driver and two balanced armature drivers, delivering a powerful and immersive audio experience. This unique configuration ensures crisp highs, detailed mids, and deep bass, providing an unparalleled sound quality that will captivate any audiophile. These wireless earbuds boast an advanced ANC technology with three adjustable modes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!