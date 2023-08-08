Anker’s latest 7-in-1 USB-C hub packs USB-C ports, 4K HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet at $45

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its recently-released 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $44.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $60, today’s offer lands as one of the first chances to save since debuting back in March. It’s now $15 off and delivering only the second discount to date. This is a new all-time low, too. We’ve been featuring a lot of more capable ways to expand the I/O of your MacBook, and this Anker offering is a perfect solution to contrast that with a more affordable price tag. It packs seven ports, all of which connect to your machine with a single USB-C port. It has a Gigabit Ethernet slot on the end, alongside 100W USB-C input, a standard USB-C slot, and 4K30 HDMI output. Then around on the other side, you’ll find a pair of 5Gb/s USB-A ports and a SD card reader.

Something a bit more affordable, this 5-in-1 Anker hub will deliver a similar design that drops some of the more premium inclusions to cut the price down to $17.99 – that is, after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $25, you’re looking at $7 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This USB-C hub isn’t quite as premium, but will still bring some legacy connections back to your newer MacBook Air.

If more capable expansions to your I/O selection is in order, Satechi just launched a back to school sale that’s delivering some of the best prices ever across it’s lineup of Apple accessories. But what we really care about are the USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 hubs, both of which arrive in a variety of form-factors to give just about any workstation some added ports. There’s 20% off everything the brand sells as part of the sale, as well as some extra discounts for higher-end gear.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with an HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, a 100W PD-IN port, an SD card slot, and an Ethernet port. Stream or mirror content to an external monitor in resolutions of up to 4K@30Hz. Move files to and from your laptop at speeds of up to 5 Gbps via the USB-C and USB-A data ports. Powerful Pass-Through Charging: Supports up to 85W pass-through charging so you can power up your laptop while you use the hub.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!