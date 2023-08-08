LEGO’s 2,900-piece Floral Art set assembles one of 15 different flower mosaics at $56 (Save 30%)

Best Buy is now offering the LEGO Art Floral Mosaic set for $55.99 shipped, with Amazon also matching the price if you don’t mind a backorder. Down from $80, today’s offer is arriving as the very first price cut to date at 30% off. This new all-time low lands after the kit first launched last fall, and is now finally going on sale. Piecing together one of the latest mosaic creations from the LEGO Group, this 3-in-1 floral art kit stacks up to 2,870 pieces while assembling your choice of 15 different designs. So while there are three main different flowers you can craft, there are five different colorways of each for hanging the piece of brick-built art up on the wall. The whole build stands over 15 inches tall while being wrapped in a white frame. Head below for more.

Today’s discounted set arrives just after seeing the LEGO Group launch a collection of its latest creations back on the first of the month. Ushering in its annual summer wave, the new batch of sets includes everything from the newest Star Wars and Marvel builds to massive Technic creations and even all-new themes like DREAMZzz. We explore all of what’s new for August in our coverage from last week.

More on the LEGO Art Floral Mosaic set:

Open botanical creativity awaits in this LEGO Art Floral Art (31207) wall kit. Bring bold colors and design possibilities into your home as you build. You can also let your imagination bloom with your own motif. Enjoy a zone of joyful zen filled with flowers, peace and stress relief as you click each piece into place. Share a passion for flowers and crafts 1 picture, 3 choices, many artistic possibilities. Open the box and discover the creative options inside. Choose the flowers and color variants, then design, create and show them off.

