New LEGO sets for August 2023: Star Wars, Marvel, Technic, DREAMZzz, much more

The largest collection of new LEGO sets of 2023 are here. Each year, the LEGO Group launches a new series of sets as part of its summer collection, and now for August, over 100 builds are landing on store shelves. Including the latest from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and other popular themes, August is delivering all the summer 2023 sets.

The year has been jam-packed with new LEGO sets already, and things are about to get even crazier. Over the past few months, we’ve seen the LEGO Group tease or straight up reveal a collection of new kits, and now after all this time, they’re finally here. The latest from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, Technic, Architecture are now on tap for the summer 2023 sets for August, alongside all-new debuts like DREAMZzz and more.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO August 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

Star Wars

9to5Toys readers, very much like myself, are massive Star Wars fans. So we’re leading the coverage today with the new LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets, of which there are eight new models in total. Taking an approach that puts play over display, the collection for this month includes kits at both affordable and more expensive price points, though all of those sick new starfighters from Ahsoka won’t be hitting store shelves until next month.

Yavin 4 Rebel Base 75365: $169.99 | 1,066 pieces

| 1,066 pieces Spider Tank 75361: $49.99 | 526 pieces

| 526 pieces Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter 75260: $34.99 | 253 pieces

| 253 pieces 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359: $19.99 | 108 pieces

| 108 pieces Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter 75363: $15.99 | 88 pieces

Alongside those five playsets, the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets for August also include some firsts for the theme. First made popular by the Marvel superhero series, Mechs are making their way over to a galaxy far, far away. Three new Star Wars Mech sets are hitting the scene, each of which take an iconic Imperial minifigure and pair them with a scaled up interpretation of the character.

LEGO Star Wars mechs take the stage

Boba Fett Mech 75369: $15.99 | 155 pieces

| 155 pieces Darth Vader Mech 75368: $15.99 | 139 pieces

| 139 pieces Stormtrooper Mech 75370: $15.99 | 138 pieces

Marvel

Marvel is also taking the spotlight in a very big way for August, with the new summer 2023 LEGO sets hitting store shelves. Unlike the Star Wars side of the action today, the new sets from the Marvel summer collection do in fact appeal to collectors. Including the latest life-sized recreations of iconic Marvel weapons to dioramas from Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are eight new models that clock in at both sides of the pricing spectrum.

Captain America’s Shield 76262: $199.99 | 3,128 pieces

| 3,128 pieces Spider-Man Final Battle 76261: $109.99 | 900 pieces

| 900 pieces Endgame Final Battle 76266: $99.99 | 794 pieces

| 794 pieces Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws 76250: $69.99 | 596 pieces

| 596 pieces Venomized Groot 76249: $49.99 | 630 pieces

| 630 pieces Wolverine Construction Figure 76257: $32.99 | 327 pieces

| 327 pieces Captain America Construction Figure 76258: $32.99 | 310 pieces

| 310 pieces Iron Man Hulkbuster vs. Thanos 76263: $26.99 | 66 pieces

Icons

The Icons theme, which these days is just the category that the LEGO Group throws all of its more display-worthy sets into, is also getting two new builds for August. So we’re just going to break them both down in detail. First up, we’re getting a new continuation to what was formerly the LEGO Creator Expert series, with a new 1,210-piece red Corvette hitting the scene. As set number 10321, the new build arrives at the $149.99 price point and assembles the retro ride complete with all the fixings we’ve come to expect from the annual release.

Clocking in as set number 10315 on the other hand, the new LEGO Tranquil Garden channels the Bonsai Tree set energy from a few years ago into an even more display-worthy creation. It stacks up to 1,363 pieces and enters into the LEGO Icons theme. The build mainly lives up to your expectations of hearing the name tranquil garden, with all of the elements you’d expect to find in a Zen garden.

There’s a cute little pavilion that pairs incredibly well with an arched bridge that overlooks a stream filled with koi carp and lotus flowers. The rest of the build is also packed with rocks and stone lanterns, flowers, and even some trees. There’s even some interior details that put a tiny tea ceremony inside the pavilion. It’s now going live here and will sell for $109.99.

Technic

The LEGO Technic theme is filled with some of the more beloved creations amongst older builders and 9to5Toys readers, and the new releases this month are headlined by some new vehicles. Assembling some of the largest creations of the year so far, the most massive model in 2023 as well as the biggest Technic set ever is debuting with the new Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000. It’s joined by some smaller vehicles, as well.

Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 42146: $699.99 | 2,883 pieces

| 2,883 pieces Yamaha MT-10 SP 42159: $239.99 | 1,478 pieces

| 1,478 pieces John Deere 948L-II Skidder 42157: $199.99 | 1,492 pieces

| 1,492 pieces Audi RS Q e-tron 42160: $179.99 | 914 pieces

| 914 pieces NASA Mars Rover Perseverance 42158: $99.99 | 1,132 pieces

| 1,132 pieces Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 42161: $49.99 | 806 pieces

Architecture

Giving the LEGO Architecture theme some love, the new summer 2023 sets are also including a new 2,165-piece recreation of an iconic Japanese landmark. The new Himeji Castle set arrives as kit number 21060 and stacks up to over 7.5 inches tall and 12.5 inches wide at the base. The build has some of the more intricate details we’ve seen from the Architecture theme as of late, with most of the focus being applied to the upper level of the castle’s grounds. It includes four buildable cherry blossom trees and tons of other details that keep it authentic to the real thing.

You can now buy the new LEGO Himeji Caste for $159.99, and we also break down everything else to expect in our announcement coverage.

Art

The LEGO Art theme is also getting some love this summer, with a pair of sets that are as display-worthy as they come. I mean, what else would you expect from a pair of brick-built pieces of home decor. First up, we have the new Amazing Spider-Man Mosaic at $199.99, which delivers a more 3-dimensional take on the format we’ve seen in the past with 2,099 pieces.

But if you’re more of a fan of Modern Art, there’s a new LEGO set that leans into the vibes straight out of MOMA as a $49.99 kit that’s now available. The 805 included bricks let you assemble one of several designs that can be hung up on your wall.

DREAMZzz

August is also seeing an entirely new theme land in its current catalog. LEGO DREAMZzz is bringing a collection of ten new whimsical kits to store shelves, complete with some of the most interesting builds and fun minifigures we’ve seen in ages. We previously covered what to expect from the new in-house theme from LEGO, and now you can finally bring home the new releases.

Knightmare Shark Ship 71469: $139.99 | 1,389 pieces

| 1,389 pieces Fantastical Treehouse 71461: $99.99 | 1,257 pieces

| 1,257 pieces Mr. Oz’s Spacebus 71460: $89.99 | 878 pieces

| 878 pieces Stable of the Dream Creatures 71459: $79.99 | 681 pieces

| 681 pieces Crocodile Car 71458: $59.99 | 494 pieces

| 494 pieces Pegasus Flying Horse 71457: $49.99 | 482 pieces

| 482 pieces Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van 71456: $44.99 | 434 pieces

| 434 pieces Grimkeeper the Cage Monster 71455: $34.99 | 274 pieces

| 274 pieces Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot 71454: $19.99 | 237 pieces

| 237 pieces Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny 71453: $19.99 | 259 pieces

Sonic the Hedgehog

Making his grand appearance in LEGO, Sonic the Hedgehog is finally getting his own lineup of kits. New for August 2023, the Blue Blur is moving from a one-off LEGO Ideas project to a full blown theme. We previously reported on what to expect from all six of the new kits, and our announcement coverage should be a good primer for the builds just now hitting store shelves. Complete with all-new versions of Sonic, Tails, and even Dr. Eggman, the lineup has some unique builds that start at $35.

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge 76994: $99.99 | 802 pieces

| 802 pieces Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot 76993: $59.99 | 615 pieces

| 615 pieces Amy’s Animal Rescue Island 76992: $49.99 | 388 pieces

| 388 pieces Tails’ Workshop and Tornado Plane 76991: $39.99 | 376 pieces

| 376 pieces Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge 76990: $34.99 | 292 pieces

Super Mario

Keeping up with the video game theming, Super Mario is back for the latest Nintendo LEGO collection. But it’s not just everyone’s favorite plumber who’s back this time. It’s also Donkey Kong! We’ve been waiting for this new collection to officially hit store shelves for months, since way back in the spring when the LEGO Group and Nintendo teased that the beloved ape would be making a brick-built debut.

Dry Bowser Castle Battle 71423: $109.99 | 1,321 pieces

| 1,321 pieces Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride 71425: $109.99 | 1,157 pieces

| 1,157 pieces Larry’s and Morton’s Airships 71427: $79.99 | 1,062 pieces

| 1,062 pieces Donkey Kong’s Tree House 71424: $59.99 | 555 pieces

| 555 pieces Picnic at Mario’s House 71422: $37.99 | 259 pieces

| 259 pieces Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam 71421: $26.99 | 174 pieces

| 174 pieces Rambi the Rhino 71420: $10.99 | 106 pieces

Minecraft

Wrapping up LEGO’s trifecta of video game themes, Minecraft is back for yet another expansion. We have four new kits on tap filled with blocky renditions of all kinds of environments and mobs. LEGO Minecraft sets normally are some of the more beloved kits, and the new sets for 2023 certainly look to continue that popularity with some standout designs that somehow keep refreshing what we’ve seen from the collection. I mean, it’s hard not to be doing that when you deliver an Axolotl set!

You can check out all of the other LEGO Minecraft sets below:

The Iron Golem Fortress 21250: $109.99 | 868 pieces

| 868 pieces The Crafting Box 4.0 21249: $79.99 | 605 pieces

| 605 pieces The Pumpkin Farm 21248: $39.99 | 257 pieces

| 257 pieces The Axolotl House 21247: $26.99 | 242 pieces

City

On tap for the summer 2023 lineup of new LEGO sets, the City theme is also seeing its time in the spotlight. It’s getting not just one, but two distinct collection of creations, but let’s start with some of the more core creations that you’d expect to see from a lineup named LEGO City. Letting you expand your brick-built town, the new August collection features ten sets that enter at every price point.

Downtown 60380: $199.99 | 2,010 pieces

| 2,010 pieces Ski and Climbing Center 60366: $119.99 | 1,045 pieces

| 1,045 pieces Apartment Building 60365: $94.99 | 688 pieces

| 688 pieces Street Skate Park 60364: $67.99 | 454 pieces

| 454 pieces Family House and Electric Car 60398: $59.99 | 462 pieces

| 462 pieces Ice-Cream Shop 60363: $39.99 | 296 pieces

| 296 pieces Car Wash 60362: $32.99 | 243 pieces

| 243 pieces Combo Race Pack 60395: $29.99 | 362 pieces

| 362 pieces Modified Race Cars 60396: $29.99 | 359 pieces

| 359 pieces Monster Truck Race 60397: $29.99 | 301 pieces

Alongside the City sets that really do lean into the actual city theming, there are also some other builds entering the lineup. These take on a more exciting narrative, with creations centered around arctic explorations, deep see dives for sunken treasure, and more.

Arctic Explorer Ship 60368: $159.99 | 815 pieces

| 815 pieces Deep-Sea Explorer Submarine 60379: $109.99 | 842 pieces

| 842 pieces Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab 60378: $74.99 | 489 pieces

| 489 pieces Explorer Diving Boat 60377: $39.99 | 182 pieces

| 182 pieces Arctic Explorer Snowmobile 60376: $10.99 | 70 pieces

| 70 pieces 4+ Construction Trucks and Wrecking Ball Crane 60391: $59.99 | 235 pieces

Creator and Classic

Main Street 31141: $139.99 | 1,459 pieces

| 1,459 pieces Space Roller Coaster 31142: $109.99 | 874 pieces

| 874 pieces Creative Color Fun 11032: $64.99 | 1,500 pieces

| 1,500 pieces Exotic Pink Parrot 31144: $19.99 | 253 pieces

DUPLO

Family House 10994: $129.99 | 218 pieces

| 218 pieces Dream Playground 10991: $49.99 | 37 pieces

| 37 pieces Camping Adventure 10997: $49.99 | 37 pieces

| 37 pieces Life At The Day-Care Center 10992: $44.99 | 67 pieces

| 67 pieces Water Park 10989: $39.99 | 19 pieces

| 19 pieces The Bus Ride 10988: $19.99 | 16 pieces

| 16 pieces Recycling Truck 10987: $19.99 | 15 pieces

