First discount lands on all-new Logitech MX Keys S keyboard for Mac at $100

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard. Just launched earlier this summer, the new macOS upgrade drops down to $100.10 shipped for the Pale Grey style. Today’s offer is $10 off the usual $110 price tag and arriving as the only chance to save so far. Logitech just refreshed its MX Keys keyboard a couple of months back with a new S iteration that pairs all of the features that make the previous model so popular with some improvements. Everything starts with the build, which while visually the same, is now made of 26% post-consumer recycled plastics for a more environmentally-friendly build. There’s still all the same FLOW multi-device connectivity, 10-day battery life, and backlit keys as before, now with more silent typing thanks to some swapped keyswitches. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

For something a bit lower cost from Logitech, the brand’s already-affordable K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac should easily be at the top of your list. It’s now an even better value now that the usual $40 price tag has melted down to just $24. That new all-time low makes its colorful design, slim form-factor, and multi-device connectivity a great option to consider at well below the MX Keys S above.

But if you’re really in the market for something unique, we just took a hands-on look at ZAGG’s new Pro Keyboards for Mac. Having just launched last month, these new releases come in three different form-factors, all of which have one very unique feature in common – Qi charging. I put a pair of the new peripherals to the test, checking out how that wireless refueling tech actually stacks up in a recent hands-on review.

Logitech MX Keys S features:

Laptop-like profile with spherically-dished keys shaped for your fingertips delivers a fast, fluid, precise and quieter typing experience. Backlit keyboard keys light up as your hands approach and adapt to the environment; Now with more lighting customizations on Logi Options+. Work for longer with a solid build, low-profile design and an optimum keyboard angle that is better for your wrist posture.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!