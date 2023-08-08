Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ returns to all-time low for only second time at $800 (Save $200)

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23+. This unlocked 256GB smartphone typically sells for $1,000, but is now falling down to its Prime Day price once again in order to land at $799.99 shipped. Those $200 in savings arrive in order to match the best-ever discount for only the second time to date. This is the first offer since the Amazon shopping event last month, as well. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While not trending at an all-time low, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy S23 getting in on the savings. This smartphone is part of the brand’s latest lineup, delivering a more affordable alternative to the S23+ above. The sale price certainly reflects that, dropping down to $699.99. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow. Everything is centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Speaking of Google’s handsets, both of the brand’s latest debuts are on sale right now. Kicking off the lineup is the Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip, which fall down to $699 thanks to a $200 price cut. And if you’re not as keen on the flagship features, the Pixel 7 delivers a more affordable take on Google’s smartphone with a discount to $449.

