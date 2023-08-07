Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip hit second-best price of $699 (Save $200), Pixel 7 at $449

Amazon is now marking down Google’s higher-end Pixel 7/Pro handsets to some of the best discounts ever. Offering some more premium feature sets compared to the budget-friendly smartphone that went on sale this past weekend, the savings are now carrying over to the flagship unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 128GB at $699 shipped. Down from $899, you’re now looking at $200 in savings alongside the second-best price to date. It has only been bested once before – over Prime Day – and is now returning to the lowest price we’ve seen otherwise. The savings today also carry over to higher storage capacities of the smartphone, all of which you can read about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $449 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. That’s down $150 from the usual $599 going rate and actually beats our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $50. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $150 off, too.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Also seeing a chance to save right now, the very first discounts have gone live on Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet. The just-released addition to the brand’s stable normally sells for $499 after just launching earlier in the summer, and now it is dropping down in price to new all-time lows starting at $439. There’s plenty more in our Google guide to start the week, as well.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!