ASUS ROG RGB wireless gaming keyboard with OLED display from $190 (Reg. $250, All-time low)

If you’re looking for a unique RGB-equipped upgrade to your batlestation, we are now tracking some of the best prices yet on the ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Custom Gaming Keyboard. You’ll find various switch-type models on sale starting from $189.99 shipped (be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable), down from the regular $250 price tag. All of the options here are now sitting at the lowest price we can find and new Amazon all-time lows with up to $60 in savings. Alongside triple-connection setups over Bluetooth, standard wired USB, or the 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode, this model sports a 2-inch OLED display in the upper right corner “to view system info and keyboard settings at a glance.” Alongside the RGB action, the Azoth also includes a set of tools for keyboard DIY jobs including a “switch opener, keycap puller, switch puller, lube station, brush, and bottle of Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant” to go alongside the hot-swappable ROG NX mechanical switches. Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the form-factor, add-on tool setup, or the OLED display, this more affordable ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard might do the trick. It is currently selling from $80 shipped on Amazon in various configurations with its own RGB action and your choice of switch type.

On the Razer side of things, we are also tracking a series of its gaming keyboards and mice on sale at Amazon starting from $45 shipped. You’ll find deals on both the classic black and Quartz pink Chroma RGB models, including the Huntsman ten keyless variant and DeathStalker V2 keyboards, with up to $50 in savings. All of those options are neatly organized for you right here. Then swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals.

And be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Qi charging-ready keyboards from ZAGG while you’re at it.

ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Custom Gaming Keyboard features:

Unique gasket mount design: Silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foams combine to provide an unrivaled typing experience

Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides up to 2,000+ hours of low-latency gaming experience in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode (OLED & RGB off), or use standard wired USB

OLED display and intuitive controls: The 2″ OLED display in the upper right of the gaming keyboard allows you to view system info and keyboard settings at a glance; built-in three-way knob allows for quick settings adjustment

Hot-swappable ROG NX mechanical switches: Pre-lubed switches for smoother clicks and eliminates bouncing noises respectively; fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves provide great keystroke feel and consistencyy

Enhanced typing experience: Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizer produces less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps provide a premium feel and long-lasting durability.

