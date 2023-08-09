Refresh your Brita filtered water pitcher with new Amazon all-time lows from $14 (Up to 42% off)

Is it time for a Brita refresh? Amazon is now offering a selection of the brand’s popular home filtered water pitchers and dispensers at up to 42% off. One standout here has the standard 6-cup capacity Brita Denali Water Pitcher down at $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 at Amazon, this is up to 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Still up at full price directly from Brita, this model has never dropped below $18 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since it launched there last summer. This BPA-free filtered water pitcher includes one standard filter and mesures out at 4.45 inches in width by 9.8 inches in length for a relatively compact footprint. It is compatible with Elite and Standard water filters and its 6 cup capacity provides enough water to fill a pair of 24-ounce reusable water bottles. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of the Amazon Brita sale right here. You’ll find additional colorways and sizes in the usual pitcher form-factor as well as a notable 30% price drop on the larger Brita XL Dispenser down at $35.61 shipped – the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon. Everything is neatly organized on this landing page for you.

Elsewhere in home goods deals, this morning saw a sizable price drop hit Hoover’s Pro Pet Carpet Cleaner at $80 off and you’ll find plenty of kitchen-related offers waiting in our curated hub. From Ninja and Keurig coffee makers to this selection of discounted electric kettles from various brands at some of the best prices of the year, you’ll want to browse through if your cooking arsenal needs an upgrade.

Brita Denali Water Pitcher features:

This Denali water pitcher is made without BPA, easy to fill, fits in most fridges and can hold 6 cups of water, enough to fill 2 24-ounce reusable water bottles; Packaging may vary

This space efficient Brita Denali pitcher is fridge friendly, features an easy-fill lid to make refills a breeze; Height 9.37 inch ; Width 4.45 inch ; Length 9.8 inch ; Weight 0.996 pounds

Water without the single-use bottle waste; by using to Brita, you can replace up to 1,800 16.9 fl oz single-use plastic water bottles a year

Compatible with Elite and Standard water filters; for great tasting water, replace your Standard filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months

