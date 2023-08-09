Refresh the rugs and couches with Hoover’s Pro Pet Carpet Cleaner at $100 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Hoover Pro Clean Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently listed at $170 via Walmart, this is up to $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low and one of only a few times we have tracked it down this low across 2023. Whether it’s the pets making a mess of the floors and upholstery all summer or otherwise, having something like this at the ready can be a great way to refresh your space from time to time without having to rent one or pay for the service. This model features dual spin power brushes to dig in deep alongside HeatForce power for “even faster drying” alongside the included 8-foot cleaning hose, upholstery attachment, and sample bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Head below for more deals and details.

Hoover Pro Clean Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner features:

Double the brushes for a deeper clean, our DualSpin Powerbrushes work powerfully against embedded dirt and tough pet messes. Uses HeatForce power to deliver even faster drying for any space. Adds the extra solution you need to get the tough pet stains up and out. Wide cleaning path helps you pick up more with each pass while the removable nozzle takes the hassle out of clean up…8 ft. cleaning hose, upholstery attachment and sample bottle of cleaning solution.

