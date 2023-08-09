Elevation Lab’s waterproof adhesive AirTag mount hits best price of the year at $10, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
30% off From $10
ElevationLab TagVault Surface AirTag case

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering some price drops on its TagVault Surface AirTag case. You can land a single TagVault Surface for $9.95, a 2-pack for $14.95, or a 4-pack for $22.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, $20, and $30 respectively, today’s deals are up to 30% off the going rates. These offers all undercut our previous mentions and are at the best prices of the year outside of a $22.50 offer on the 4-pack during Prime Day. There are plenty of adhesive solutions out there, but many of them are less rugged and trustworthy than the Elevation Lab in my experience. The brand makes some of the best and most robust solutions available with an “indestructible” design, IP68 waterproof housings, and, in this case, a “premium 3M VHB adhesive” that allows users to stick AirTags on to “ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen.” More details below. 

While not as notable as the deal detailed above, you will find some additional on-page coupons on a few other Elevation Lab AirTag mounts right now as well:

Check out this deal on the Cadaube minimalist AirTag holders starting at under $10. But if you or anyone you know is the market for more of Apple’s trackers, we are still tracking some of the best deals of the year on singles and 4-packs right now with pricing starting at $25. All of the details you need on this offers before the prices jump back up are waiting in our previous deal coverage right here

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

We wanted something easy and secure to mount AirTag to any surface. And indestructible and waterproof so it could be used in extreme environments – like on skis. So we designed TagVault Surface. It opens and closes like a contact lens case. Glass reinforced composite body – strong enough that you can run it over with a car. And uses custom 3M VHB adhesive so it won’t go anywhere. So many uses – on ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen. AirTags are the best and cheapest insurance you can have.

