Best price of the year drops Apple’s AirTags down to $25 each (Reg. $29)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $29 $25

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $25 shipped. Normally fetching $29, you’re now looking at $4 in savings and the lowest price we’ve seen in 2 months. Today’s offer is still one of the first times in 2023 it has dropped this low, and is the second-best we’ve seen period at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface. We just explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $88.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $22 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear.

The weekend is just about here in our Apple guide, and we have a massive assortment of price cuts on all things from our favorite Cupertino company. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers for Friday and beyond.

More on Apple AirTags:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

