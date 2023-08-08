Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $9.50: iPhone and AirTag cases, more

Caudabe has now launched a notable End of Summer sale, delivering up to 40% off sitewide. Alongside free shipping in all orders over $45, you’ll find deals across its entire collection of accessories ranging from iPhone cases and its latest AirPods covers to AirTag gear and the chargers we featured previously. While you might want to hold off on the iPhone 14 cases if you plan on upgrading to iPhone 15 next month, it does make some notable minimalist options for folks sticking with their current handset through this year and there are plenty of other deals to take advantage of right now. Head below for more details.

Cauadabe End of Summer sitewide sale 40% off

The Cauadabe End of Summer event does not require the use of a promo code, all of the items on its site are already marked down by up to 40%. The deepest deals come by way of its previous-generation iPhone cases (although the entire iPhone 14 collection is on sale as well) and some of its accessories.

The brand’s TAGCLIP and TAGSTICK AirTag covers that launched last summer are notable options here. Regularly $12 and really only ever dropping in price during these sitewide events, you can now land either of them for $9.60 each. That’s a solid 20% off and matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked outside of the 30% Black Friday offer last year. The clip model provides a more traditional carabiner- or keychain-compatible home, while the TAGSTICK, as the name suggests, delivers an adhesive options. You can can get a complete breakdown of the feature set on both models in our launch overage.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Cadaube sitewide sale right here. It is live from now through August 27, 2023.

And while we are talking sitewide tech events, Satechi’s back to school Apple accessory sale is now in full swing at up to 25% off.

Caudabe TAGCLIP features:

An incredibly versatile companion for your AirTags. Manufactured from ShockLite, providing robust impact protection. Quintessential Caudabe design with its sleek, minimalist form and premium matte texture. Carabiner-compatible and perfect for use with keychains. TagClip provides robust protection and extends the functionality of your AirTags.

